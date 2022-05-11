Anthony (Tony) Chamberlain Buys 242,667 Shares of Vimy Resources Limited (ASX:VMY) Stock

Vimy Resources Limited (ASX:VMY – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Chamberlain bought 242,667 shares of Vimy Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,898.69 ($13,818.54).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.
About Vimy Resources (Get Rating)
