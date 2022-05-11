Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

