Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 31.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 671,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,798 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $224,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,954.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,229 shares of company stock worth $2,942,516. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

