Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,979 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in National Vision by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Vision by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in National Vision by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.