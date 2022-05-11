Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of EVO Payments worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 486,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,411,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,047,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 679,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

