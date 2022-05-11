Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4,608.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 328,181 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

