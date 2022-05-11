Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,332 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

