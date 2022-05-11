Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,315 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 98,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58.

