Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 410 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $81.73 and a 12-month high of $96.72.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

