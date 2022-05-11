Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

