Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHG opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 500,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $15,968,848.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

