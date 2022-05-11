Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Veolia Environnement from €38.00 ($40.00) to €39.00 ($41.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Veolia Environnement (Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.