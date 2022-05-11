Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MBNKF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

