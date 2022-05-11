Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MBNKF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

About Metro Bank (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

