Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Raised to €73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($72.63) to €73.00 ($76.84) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SCOTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($64.21) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. Scout24 has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

