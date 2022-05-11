ReNew Energy Global plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

RNW stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

