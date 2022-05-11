Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of LRTNF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.