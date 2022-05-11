Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.
OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $38.35.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
