Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.