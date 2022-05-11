Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Scor from €31.50 ($33.16) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scor from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.28%. Analysts predict that Scor will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

