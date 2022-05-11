Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TELNY. UBS Group lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

TELNY stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

