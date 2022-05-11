O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.
Shares of O3 Mining stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.28.
O3 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OIIIF)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.