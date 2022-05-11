Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Given New 202.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from 271.00 to 202.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Get Rating)
