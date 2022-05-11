Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Given New 202.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from 271.00 to 202.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA (Get Rating)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.