Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

