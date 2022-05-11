Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Price Target Lowered to SEK 230 at Morgan Stanley

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SKSBF opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. Skanska AB has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

