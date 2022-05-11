Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 8,700 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -55.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

