Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target Raised to 1,195.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,040.00 to 1,195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised Komercní banka, a.s. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. Komercní banka, a.s. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $47.40.
Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.
