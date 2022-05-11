Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.69.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 88.71%. The firm had revenue of $536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

