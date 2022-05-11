Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.00.

PFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,027 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.42%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

