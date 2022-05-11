Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “
Several other research firms have also weighed in on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Internet from €36.00 ($37.89) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
United Internet Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Internet (UDIRF)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Internet (UDIRF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.