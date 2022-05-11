Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RNLSY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renault from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.89.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

