Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target Cut to CHF 85 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 95 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.29.

SSREY opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

