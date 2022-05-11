Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.65) to GBX 132 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.49) to GBX 97 ($1.20) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

