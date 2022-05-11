UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target Raised to €14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €13.80 ($14.53) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNCRY. Societe Generale cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.53) to €16.50 ($17.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniCredit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €18.60 ($19.58) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

