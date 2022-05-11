Donald Berg Buys 3,000 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,070.

GIL opened at C$39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of C$38.68 and a 1-year high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$913.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.22.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

