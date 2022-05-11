David W. Heard Purchases 20,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Infinera stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Infinera (Get Rating)
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
