David W. Heard Purchases 20,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Infinera stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.