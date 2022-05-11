John Albert Brussa Acquires 20,000 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,576,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,487,391.75.

TSE:CR opened at C$4.88 on Wednesday. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

About Crew Energy (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.