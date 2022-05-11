John Albert Brussa Acquires 20,000 Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,576,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,487,391.75.
TSE:CR opened at C$4.88 on Wednesday. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$746.48 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crew Energy (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
Further Reading
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.