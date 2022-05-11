Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Kristen E. Blum Acquires 4,093 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,227.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SFM opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

