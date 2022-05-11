Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 6,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,116,228.93.

On Monday, April 25th, Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,637.60.

On Friday, February 25th, Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00.

TSE:PSK opened at C$17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.96. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$12.75 and a twelve month high of C$19.48.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.51.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

