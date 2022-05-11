Fund Lp Funicular Buys 49,221 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 49,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $111,731.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,351,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,372.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 16,903 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $38,369.81.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $31,489.79.

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

ABIO opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

