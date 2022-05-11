Bradford Kyle Armbrester Acquires 8,320 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SGFY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Signify Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,992,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,009,000 after purchasing an additional 981,902 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,528,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

