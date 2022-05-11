Domenic Lococo Sells 1,756 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRGS opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.