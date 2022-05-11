Eric Peter Radzak Purchases 1,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) insider Eric Peter Radzak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.13 per share, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

