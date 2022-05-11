Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.99) to GBX 5,940 ($73.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($62.26) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,420.56 ($66.83).

LON AHT opened at GBX 3,807 ($46.94) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,707.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,364.99. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,695 ($45.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,572 ($81.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35. The firm has a market cap of £16.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

