Insider Buying: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Purchases 50 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,287.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,410.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,307.46.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

