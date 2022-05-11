Jonathan H. Cohen Purchases 17,247 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 17,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $68,643.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,614,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,738.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $196.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

