Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Edmund M. Ingle Purchases 5,300 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 5,300 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UFI opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Get Unifi alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 64.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 182,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 170,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Unifi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.