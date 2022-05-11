David A. Palame Buys 7,500 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stock

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) insider David A. Palame purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 506.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRSP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3,604.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,445,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,634.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 482,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 454,477 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.