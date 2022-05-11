Keyvan Salehi Buys 100,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Keyvan Salehi purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$322,000.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NHK shares. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Nighthawk Gold (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.