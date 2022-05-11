Frederick James Sievert Sells 3,000 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

