Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Acquires $51,971.63 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,707 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,597,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,766.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

