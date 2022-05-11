Louis Edward Keyes Buys 15,000 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CNDT opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
