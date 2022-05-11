Louis Edward Keyes Buys 15,000 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 114.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 26.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.